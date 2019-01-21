MONROE TWP. – The Memory Lane’s Forget-Me-Not’s Walk to End Alzheimers team will host a Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Park Inn by Radisson in Clarion — located at 45 Holiday Inn Road.
Featuring Mystery’s Most Wanted, the dinner theater includes a production of “I Loathe Lucy.” Somebody has some ‘splainin to do when America’s favorite red head turns up dead. Has Ricky tired of her attempts to join his show? Is Ethel fed up with her wacky schemes? Or has Fred finally found a way to get rid of his least favorite neighbor?
Doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m., and the meal will be served at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $40 per person and include the meal and entertainment. Tickets are non-refundable and pre-sale only.
Meal selection must be made at the time of ticket purchase. Choices include the following:
• Chicken Gardenia — pan seared chicken breast with asparagus, roasted red peppers in a garlic butter wine sauce served with rolls, salad, vegetable, starch, dessert and beverage (coffee, hot/iced tea).
• Chicken Parmesan over Pasta or Meat Lasagna — both pasta choices served with rolls, salad, dessert and beverage (coffee, hot/iced tea).
For more information, or to make reservations, call Tina at (814) 229-9297, or visit the event’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.