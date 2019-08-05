Plans for the Amazing Race are underway!
This year the race will be Saturday, Aug. 24 and will begin at the Redbank Valley Public Library. Teams will compete in a scavenger hunt-type race throughout town completing physical and mental challenges.
The race will conclude at the library with awards, food and refreshments.
Pre-register your team up until the day before the race for a discounted rate of $20, or register the day of the race for $25. Look for a registration form at the library or on our website at rvlibrary.org.
All proceeds benefit the Redbank Valley Public Library! So, come out and enjoy a fun, friendly competition with your local community members and see who will win the Amazing Race!
•
The Summer Reading Program had the opportunity to visit the Pierce Planetarium at Clarion University on July 29.
We stargazed at constellations and the milky way and heard Native American folklore about how some of the constellations got their names.
Thank you Dr. Sharon Montgomery for the awesome morning!
Next week, on Monday, Aug. 12, is our Summer Reading Program wrap-up party! Weather permitting, it will be held at the Redbank Valley Municipal park from 10 a.m. to noon. If it is raining, it will be at the library and is for all ages, kindergarten through sixth grade. Children will enjoy activities, snacks and playground fun. See you there!
•
There is one more adult program left to attend and it features Floating Tea Cups with Ann Tibbs. It is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. Stop in the library or check out our Facebook page for upcoming information.
•
Other events coming up at the library include: Ceramic Fairy House Painting on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at a cost of $10; Ceramic Pumpkin Painting on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. (large pumpkin $6, small pumpkin $3); and a Resume Clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. (bring your resume).