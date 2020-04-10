Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...WARREN, MCKEAN, POTTER, ELK, CAMERON, CLEARFIELD, CAMBRIA, SOMERSET AND TIOGA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE MONDAY MORNING THAT COULD RESULT IN LOCALLY HIGHER WIND GUSTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&