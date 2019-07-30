PITTSBURGH — Cyber retailer Amazon will expand its presence in Pennsylvania and create more than 800 full-time jobs in Allegheny County.
Amazon has announced it will open a non-sortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township. The company will move into a new 1,000,000-square-foot distribution facility which will be constructed by the Hillwood Group and Chapman Properties.
Amazon has committed to investing more than $30 million in the project, which is expected to create 800 new, full-time jobs offering a starting wage of $15 per hour.
“Pennsylvania is a great state for business and Amazon is excited to continue its growth and investment with our newest fulfillment center in Allegheny County,” said Alicia Boler Davis, vice president of global customer fulfillment with Amazon. “For nearly a decade, the Keystone state has been key to Amazon’s ability to serve our incredible customers and provide great selection and super-fast shipping speeds across the Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. We are excited to create more than 800 new full-time jobs, in addition to the 10,000 current employees across the state, who receive industry-leading pay of $15 and up and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”
Amazon received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for $1.6 million in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed after the creation of new jobs.
“We appreciate the ongoing partnership with Amazon that was begun years ago. Their continued expansion in this region is more evidence that the ecodistrict of logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing in the airport corridor is starting to gain momentum,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Amazon’s decision also reflects their continued confidence in this county’s, this region’s, and this state’s economy. The county, Port Authority, and Airport Authority are proud to continue working with so many partners to show that this region is a good place to do business. This is great news for our region.”
“Today’s announcement underscores that Amazon has never taken its eyes off Pittsburgh. A new, from-the-ground-up fulfillment center will increase the count of several local Amazon facilities that are providing thousands of well-paying jobs in the region,” said Pittsburgh Regional Alliance (PRA) President Mark A. Thomas. “The PRA was happy to bring together a number of partners to showcase the Pittsburgh assets that support the company’s expansion plans. These include proven strength in distribution and logistics, pad-ready parcels with nearby interstate and highway access and a workforce pipeline that meets the hiring demands of enterprises, like Amazon, on the leading edge of innovation.”
Amazon currently employs nearly 10,000 full-time employees across Pennsylvania. Its main investments in the state include 14 fulfillment and sortation centers, and one tech hub. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $8.5 billion in the state, including customer fulfillment and cloud infrastructure, research facilities and compensation to its employees.