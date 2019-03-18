NEW BETHLEHEM – The Walter W. Craig Post 354 of the American Legion will hold its annual spring dinner on Saturday, April 13, at the Hawthorn Fire Hall beginning at 6 p.m.
Legion members plus one guest are invited, as well as widows of former Legion members. The meal will feature a swiss steak dinner with all the trimmings.
To make reservations, call Ted Minich at (814) 365-5521 by April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.