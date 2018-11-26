NEW BETHLEHEM – The Walter W. Craig American Legion Post in New Bethlehem is asking that any family members of those currently serving in the military to contact the post to provide the following information:
The service member’s name, branch of service, and how long they have served.
Information, as well as contact information of the family member, should be sent to: American Legion Post 354, P.O. Box 354, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
