NEW BETHLEHEM – The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season.
All those who donate through Dec. 19, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card in thanks.
To make an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Local drives include:
- Friday, Nov. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m — Union High School, 354 Baker Street, Rimersburg.
- Monday, Dec. 3, 12:30 to 6 p.m. — Clarion American Legion, 530 E. Main Street.
- Tuesday, Dec. 18, noon to 5:30 p.m. — First United Methodist Church, Lafayette and 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.
