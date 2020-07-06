A Facebook hoax has brought Gettysburg a large number of people carrying guns, most claiming to belong to militias.
Some 50 or so people attacked one man, Trent Somes, a seminarian and associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in Hanover, according to the Washington Post. He was wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt and had come to a relative’s grave. I have seen video of the assault on this gentleman. The police escorted him from the cemetery for his own safety. I’m glad he’s all right now.
I’m also glad I don’t live in the beautiful historic town of Gettysburg. It sounds like the townspeople were very frightened, for good reason.
Americans are afraid and divided unnecessarily. The quote ‘Divide and Conquer’ was one of the tactics used by the Roman Empire to “keep control of the people by encouraging them to argue amongst themselves.” This episode this past weekend demonstrates how divided Americans are, and how easily controlled by outside forces we have become.
Propaganda works. The pastor in the cemetery bore the damage done by a lie. Truth matters.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport