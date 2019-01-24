Lancaster County landlords and residents who rely on federal housing subsidies may see rent payments disrupted if the partial federal government shutdown, now in its second month, continues much longer. LNP’s Sam Janesch reported last week that two “housing authorities that distribute roughly $900,000 in federal housing subsidies in Lancaster County every month are fielding concerns from tenants and landlords ... The Lancaster County and Lancaster city authorities — which collectively issue 1,670 monthly housing choice vouchers, commonly known as Section 8 vouchers — are currently funded through next month.” But Barbara Wilson, executive director of the Lancaster City Housing Authority, told Janesch, “We haven’t been given any information about allocation past February, which is concerning.” Funding for the vouchers comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, whose employees have been furloughed.
This isn’t just concerning. This is madness.
What has brought Washington, D.C., to its knees isn’t some external disaster. It isn’t a natural one.
It’s a philosophical argument over the merits of a border wall. And it’s having real and potentially damaging effects on actual human beings in Lancaster County and across the nation.
Wilson said Section 8 vouchers help provide housing to about 1,500 Lancaster city residents, most of whom are working — making an average of about $10,000 to $15,000, not enough to pay market-value rents. So they’re already in a precarious situation. Imagine being them, wondering if this shutdown is going to imperil the roof over their family’s heads.
Imagine being a landlord who, shutdown or not, still has bills to pay. Most city landlords have signaled that they’ll be accommodating, Wilson said. “But you never know. It’s not sustainable for anybody.”
It is not sustainable. And for those affected, the anxiety must be significant.
Imagine being a parent who relies on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or SNAP, more commonly known as food stamps — to keep your children fed.
SNAP benefits for February were disbursed this month because of the shutdown. But SNAP recipients are being urged to make them last because of the uncertainty over when the next disbursements may be made. Imagine how worrying that must be.
Close to 1 in 10 county residents rely on federal food assistance — 9,000 from the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program; 49,000 from SNAP. And there but for the grace of God go the rest of us.
Then, of course, are the 800,000 federal workers who either have been furloughed or are working without pay. It is unconscionable to ask an employee to work without compensation — and it may be illegal.
Lawsuits are testing whether it violates the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, or the Fair Labor Standards Act.
We understand that the furloughed workers will get back pay later, but in the meantime, they’re struggling to make mortgage, rent, car, credit card and tuition payments, to buy groceries and pay medical bills. A middle class federal employee won’t remain in the middle class for long if his or her credit scores are wrecked by a long-term shutdown.
Transportation Security Administration employees at airports — including five at Lancaster Airport — are working without pay. Some TSA screeners reportedly are working additional temporary jobs to get through the shutdown. This is appalling — for them, and for members of the general public, whose safety depends on the sharp eyes and instincts of these essential workers.
We appreciate that Congressman Lloyd Smucker and the other members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus are working to find some solution to the shutdown. We also appreciate that Smucker is among the members of Congress not taking paychecks during the shutdown.
And we laud Smucker for reintroducing a bill that would prohibit future government shutdowns. As Janesch reported, variations of the legislation have been repeatedly introduced to no avail.
The longest shutdown in U.S. history could — and should — win the proposed bill more support.
Negotiations over important issues such as immigration and national security shouldn’t be subject to the temper tantrum that a shutdown represents. It’s akin to taking the ball home and refusing to play any longer unless one side gets everything it wants.
Which is why we heartily agree with Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County, who has called for an end to this shutdown — an end to holding the federal workforce hostage.
Also a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, Fitzpatrick made his passionate and cogent case earlier this month on PBS’ “News Hour.”
“The reality is that the Democrats control the House, Republicans control the Senate. This necessarily needs to be a bipartisan solution, as it should be,” Fitzpatrick said. “And what needs to happen is, people need to start acting like adults, they need to come to the center. Nobody’s going to get everything they want.”
Even the Rolling Stones knew that. The aim should be to get what Americans need. And that’s an effective government.
For us to get it, the people in Washington, as Fitzpatrick said, are going to need to act like adults.
So, please urge our elected officials in Washington to end the shutdown. And note which lawmakers merely toe their party’s line, and which ones show some political courage — and judge those lawmakers accordingly. We certainly will.
This madness has lasted long enough. It’s time for the grown-ups in Washington to put the ball back on the field, and fix our broken government.
—LNP
