I disagree with what President Trump has said about Europe being our enemy and Russia being trustworthy.
I also stand by what I have said about Trump previously in print; he is, in my opinion, a serial liar, a bully, a welsher, a narcissist, and a terrible judge of appropriate hairstyles.
But I do not hate the man.
At age 75, I no longer have the time to waste on hating people I have never met.
I did hate Hillary Clinton for about two decades. I changed from Republican to Democrat to vote for Barack Obama, whose policies I did not especially like, just to vote against Hillary. I thought Hillary was an amoral megalomaniac and a total money-grubber.
But since the 2016 election, Hillary is history, politically speaking. She no longer affects my life. So I have stopped hating her.
Doing that — stopping the hating of someone — seems un-American these days when, politically speaking, each American simply has to hate someone.
Americans love to proclaim ourselves as a people of love, not hate.
But the reality is the opposite of the rhetoric. Many of us — too many —love to hate.
Even before we became a country, one-third of us hated the British. Another one-third, if history is to be believed, hated the Colonists. The third one-third hated the Revolutionary War; they just wanted to farm or sell stuff.
We kept on hating.
George Washington got something of a pass. People disliked him, sure. But the Father of our Country attained such revered status he could have become King George Washington had he wished.
Then came President John Adams, who had such a hate for Thomas Jefferson that Adams did not even attend Jefferson’s inauguration. Adams’ son inspired vitriolic hatred from Andrew Jackson and Jackson’s supporters; they thought John Quincy stole the 1824 election from Old Hickory.
Almost nobody hated Millard Fillmore, because almost nobody cared about Millard Fillmore. But Abraham Lincoln was murderously hated by some in the Confederacy (to this day, unregenerate Rebels still spit out, rather than simply say, his name). Lincoln’s successor, Andrew Johnson, was so roundly hated that he was almost kicked out of office.
Few hated U.S. Grant; he won the war for the Union and acted nobly toward defeated Confederates. But Teddy Roosevelt came to hate his successor William Howard Taft, so much so that Roosevelt ran against him in a subsequent election.
Out-of-work Depression era Americans hated Herbert Hoover, and Republicans came to hate the interminable re-electability of Franklin Roosevelt.
In my own youth, I hated the Nazis’ Hitler and the “Japs’” Tojo, picking up the shards of the World War II vitriol spouted by my parents’ generation, with some reason. And we hated “the Red Communists,” including the “gooks” of Korea and Vietnam.
Anti-Catholics hated John Kennedy. Most of the country hated Richard Nixon. I was among the Nixon haters. I voted for the man twice. There is no hatred quite like the hatred of one whose faith in someone has been betrayed.
Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter got passes on the hatred thing, largely because they were just too nice as persons to hate, strictly speaking.
I came to hate Bill Clinton, not for his adultery, but because he allowed his Cabinet and other supporters to put their own credibility “out there” in his defense when he knew full well that the charges of an affair with Monica Lewinsky were true.
I actually liked George H.W. Bush as President. His son suckered me into voting for his pledge to be a compassionate conservative, but I hated that he turned out to be an imperialist, not a limited-government man.
Right up to Obama and Trump, Americans have a history of hating people in power.
That is not remarkable. Many people in many lands come to despise their rulers.
What is remarkable is that we seem to pull back from the hatred, time and again. Yes, it took upwards of a half-million Civil War deaths to wake us up about slavery. Hatred has flowed freely from whites to blacks and sometimes in reverse.
But still, we continue to try to live peaceably together.
What if we impeach President Trump, convict him and void the results of an election?
We did something like that back in 1878. See “Tilden/Hayes.”
We got past that, somehow.
We could get past removing Trump from office, but that is no sure thing. Trump stokes emotions.
Americans have always hoped for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,
Americans have also always hated.
We are good at hating.
Too good?
We might find out.
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net
