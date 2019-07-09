WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday left open the possibility that he might fire Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta over a plea deal he struck last decade with accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after top congressional Democrats called for his ouster.
Acosta has been an “excellent secretary of labor,” Trump said. But the president stopped short of saying Acosta would remain a part of his Cabinet as yet another scandal has engulfed his administration.
“He’s done a fantastic job,” Trump said of Acosta. “What happened 12 or 15 years ago … if you go back and look at everybody’s else’s decisions. … I would think you would probably find that they wish they did it maybe a different way.”
But in the next breath, the president left open the possibility that he could fire Acosta after Epstein’s Saturday arrest for allegedly sex trafficking girls as young as 14 years old and the deal Acosta cut when he was a United States attorney in Florida in a 2007 case against Epstein.
“The rest of it, we’ll have to look at it very carefully,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter in the Oval Office alongside Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s ruling emir.
Epstein, who has ties to Trump and former President Bill Clinton, was charged in a Manhattan federal court on Monday. The indictment document alleges that he “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes” in New York City and Palm Beach, Fla.
Palm Beach also is home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which he visits frequently during the winter months.
Trump has attempted to distance himself from Epstein, saying he hasn’t talked to him in 15 years.
In a 2002 interview, however, the then-New York real estate mogul called “Jeff” a “terrific guy.”
In those comments, which have become a problem for the president, he also appeared to acknowledge and even make light of the financier’s affinity for young girls.
“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” he told New York Magazine. “No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”
The entire unsavory situation prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer to call for Acosta’s resignation as pressure mounts on Trump to take some kind of action.
“Jeffrey Epstein should have been behind bars years ago as a serial sex trafficker of children,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a tweet Tuesday. “But unfortunately as a U.S. Attorney in Florida in 2008, @SecretaryAcosta chose to let Epstein off easy.
“Acosta must resign. If he refuses, @realDonaldTrump should fire him,” the minority leader wrote.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi put the onus on Trump to get rid of Acosta when asked whether House Democrats would take action to impeach him.
“I think he should step down and the president should call for that,” the California Democrat told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “The president was aware of this case when he nominated him for the Cabinet. It’s so completely inappropriate and I don’t know that they understand fully how hurtful this is to the young women who were victimized.
“When I saw that he had kept the deal a secret from the victims, preventing them from having a full opportunity for justice, that was just beyond,” she added, not finishing the thought.
When pressed whether House committees should investigate the matter Pelosi noted she had spoken on the subject and that the House has a great deal of other work to do.
“It’s up to the president to endorse the integrity of his Cabinet,” she said.