Punxsutawney—216
Brianna Hoover 48, Kylee Shoemaker 49, Grace Aikens 56, Lizzie Sikora 63. Others: Kiersten Riley 65.
Brookville—255
Jenna Grant 61, Bailey Ganoe 64, Sophie Sharp 64, Regan Ganoe 66. Others: Claire Haines 73, Hannah Cline 81, Rylee Kelly 82, Rilee Stancliffe 87.
Brockway—260
Sylvia Pisarchick 51, Sara Trunzo 64, Mariah Serafini 70, Grace Stewart 75.
DuBois—283
Maddy Gray 52, Sarah Henninger 62, Isabella Geist-Salone 84, Sophia Seduski 85.
Curwensville—314
Lauren Tozer 74, Briana Swindell 75, Chasey Howell 78, Hailey Conklin 87. Others: Jensen Duke 89.
