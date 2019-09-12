PUNXSUTAWNEY 197

DuBOIS 198,

CURWENSVILLE 229

Punxsutawney—197

Brianna Hoover 43, Lizzy Sekora 48, Kiersten Riley 50, Maeve Hanley 56. Others: Bella Martino 60, Nevaeh Parente 61.

DuBois—198

Maddie Gray 46, Sarah Henninger 47, Alexas Pfeufer 52, Isabella Geist-Salone 53. Others: Sophia Seduski 56.

Curwensville—229

Jensen Duke 52, Maizy Hoover 52, Lauren Tozer 61, Briana Swindell 64. Others: Haylee Conklin 65, Taylor Simcox 67.

Brockway—Did not score

Sylvia Pisarchick 56, Macie Smith 61.

Ridgway—Did not score

Laney Gilmore 51, Kaitlyn Amacher 58, Alexa Steis 67.

