Punxsutawney—197
Brianna Hoover 43, Lizzy Sekora 48, Kiersten Riley 50, Maeve Hanley 56. Others: Bella Martino 60, Nevaeh Parente 61.
DuBois—198
Maddie Gray 46, Sarah Henninger 47, Alexas Pfeufer 52, Isabella Geist-Salone 53. Others: Sophia Seduski 56.
Curwensville—229
Jensen Duke 52, Maizy Hoover 52, Lauren Tozer 61, Briana Swindell 64. Others: Haylee Conklin 65, Taylor Simcox 67.
Brockway—Did not score
Sylvia Pisarchick 56, Macie Smith 61.
Ridgway—Did not score
Laney Gilmore 51, Kaitlyn Amacher 58, Alexa Steis 67.