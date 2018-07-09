I don’t know why I started thinking about ammonia cookies. The recipe was lifted from my great-grandmother Elsie Ferguson’s handwritten cookbook in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s. My mom probably mentioned eating them as a child, my dad picked up on her enthusiasm and so we had ammonia cookies.
That last sentence looks innocent enough, but you have to remember that we’re talking about my dad here. I don’t think that he ever read anything written by Oscar Wilde, but he would have agreed with that notorious author on one point.
“Nothing succeeds like excess.”
One batch would have been sufficient to satisfy most people’s curiosity. For some reason, I have a suspicion that Dad doubled, even quadrupled, the recipe. The results were a mountain of tasty cookies and a house that could have doubled as a World War I trench.
Yes, the recipe required ammonia to work its elfin magic, not poisonous household ammonia but baker’s ammonia, a nonlethal compound used as a leavening agent before the invention of baking powder in 1843. That little factoid makes me think that this is a very old recipe.
Baker’s ammonia was first made from roasted and ground deer antlers. If you have ever run across a reference to hartshorn in a vintage cookbook, this is the stuff. An old term for a deer was “hart.”
Hartshorn production may have started back in the Middle Ages, and the historical finger seems to point at what is now Germany. The Thirty Years’ War in the 1600s was responsible for a lot of culinary mayhem. Fleeing bakers took it with them to Switzerland, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Eastern Europe and Russia.
Vintage or historical or nostalgic as it may be, baker’s ammonia will still gas you out of hearth and home. While there is no tangy bite of ammonia in the finished baked goods, there is plenty of it in the air while they are in the oven.
The cookies won’t hurt you, but the ammonia fumes will. The cookies are best made on a summer’s day with a stiff breeze blowing, all the windows in the house thrown open. Otherwise, you run the risk of gassing your entire family, which is a conversation that you never want to have with the coroner.
As a young teen, I wasn’t all that interested in old-timey stuff. The ammonia-cookie bake fest may have had something to do with it. I retreated to the safety of my bedroom with a book about ancient Germany ironically.
Once the air had cleared and it was safe to venture down to the kitchen, I saw nothing but a mountain of golden cookies, but I was still suspicious. Mom and Dad were munching out on them and making cooing noises. I expected them to drop over, stone-cold dead, and then I would be an orphan.
They didn’t, and pressed me to try one. This is how people started eating Limburger cheese and other stinky foods before the dawn of history, you know.
“Here, kid. Try this!”
I took a bite, which was pretty good, but I waited to die in horrible agony. But while I breathed a protective just-in-case prayer, there wasn’t a hint of ammonia fumes or flavoring. Five minutes passed without my bleeding from the eyes or gasping for breath, and I finished the cookie.
My parents were amused, me not so much.
I have pondered this crazy recipe for 50 years, wondering why on earth somebody would think that baking cookies with ammonia was a good idea when baking powder seemed like a much safer, and less weird, option. This morning, I looked it up and will sleep better at night as a result.
If you’re feeling a little liverish and restless, you may be tempted to try baking ammonia cookies. A basic recipe is no doubt lurking in an heirloom cookbook in a cupboard or drawer in your kitchen. If you don’t have one of those, the Internet has tons of recipes.
On the other hand, tracking down baker’s ammonia might turn into a safari. It could be found years ago on the shelves of a family-owned drugstore beside oil of cloves and oil of peppermint, but those are going the way of Sears and Kmart. The big chain pharmacies have never heard of the stuff, and so the King Arthur Flour and Amazon websites are your best bets.
Let me know how that works out for you. I am not even half-tempted to make ammonia cookies myself. Great-Grandma’s recipes for hardtack candy and cranberry-horseradish relish are more my speed.
Besides, gassing myself while baking cookies seems a less-than-worthy exit strategy. I plan to be found, chin on the keyboard, while writing this column some morning in 2048.
Meanwhile, this week’s column coincides with what would have been Dad’s 87th birthday. Happy birthday, Dad. I’m sure that the L-V is read in heaven.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
