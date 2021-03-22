My sister Jennie Lou Ditty and myself had dinner at the Outlook Inn at the Narrows. Much to our surprise, we found that a very kind couple who had eaten there and had left, had paid for our meals!
I guess God still does have followers who show their live and kindness for others without expecting praise. We did not know them and no one else seemed to know them.
We wanted to thank them for such thoughtfulness and kindness. We know God works in unexpected ways — we should pass it on! And we will try to do that, but it was so kind and unexpected. It was an act of God. Thank God for opening our eyes.
Do you need a helping hand? Give me a ring and I’ll try. I’m over 90 years old, but I can still do many things, just call.
NELLIE R. ARNER
Rimersburg