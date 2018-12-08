DRSM Wealth Management Group, in conjunction with American Funds, will host a discussion on behavioral finance from 5-8 p.m. Thusday, Jan. 17, at the DuBois Country Club, located at 10 Lakeside Ave., DuBois.
Topics to be discussed are the rising interest rate environment, economic trends to look for in 2019, investment themes and how investors can position their portfolio and potential risks to watch out for.
Speakers include Ryan J. Mostyn, financial advisor; James Stager, CRPC, senior financial advisor; and Matthew Shetler, CFA, CFP, resident director.
Dinner and drinks will be provided.
To RSVP, call Beth Farrington at 814-231-8909 or email elizabeth_farrington@ml.com.
