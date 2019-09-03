In a day when we are faced with many societal changes and shifting cultures, we still have an “unchanging God” and an “unchanging Word” which still have the power to change lives into the image of our God.
God does not change, for Hebrews 13:8 (KJV) states that, “Jesus Christ (is) the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” We also read James 1:17 (KJV) that “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.” We have a changeless God who inspired the writing of the “changeless Word.”
God’s Word does not change. I have confidence in the inerrant and infallible Word of God. This Word was “inspired” which means “God breathed out His Word, and the Holy Spirit guided the writers.” The Bible has one Author and many (around 40) writers. With culture around us moving and shifting, I am confident that God and His Word are anything but antiquated and out of date.
Many, even under the umbrella of the Church, have been shifty and almost apologetic for the timeless and unchanging truth found in God’s Word. They have a way of twisting the truth of the Bible into a book that is open to radical reinterpretations. As society’s opinions and ideas change, the true meaning of the “changeless truth” is turned upside down and left without its original meaning.
Our current culture is redefining many terms and ideas that have been established from the foundations of the world. Marriage, gender, morality, sexuality, and many more areas of “right and wrong” have all been reinterpreted and redefined. Our children, many adults, and even some in the church are left confused and afraid to say that some things are still right and some things are still wrong.
This is the reason that the Bible and the changless truths written between the covers are targeted for reinterpretation. God has not changed. His Word has not changed. The 10 Commandments are still the same. The entirety of the Bible still means what it says, and says what it means.
So, let the God of this world and the Bible be the road map to changing your life. As a pastor, I am not assigned the job of sheltering the flock from the Great Shepherd or reinterpreting what He has to say. I am to pass it on. I am not to filter it. I am not to soften it. God has spoken. He changes not. He said what he meant. He meant what He said. He did it out of love! Let His Word change you! Don’t try to change His Word!
Live by it, for it is the road map to Heaven!
Say with the Psalmist “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” Ps. 139:23,24 (KJV)
Let the words of Romans 12:2 guild you. “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”