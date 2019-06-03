Dear Gayle,
I have an emotional support dog. Even with her special vest on, most people just wonder about her if I take her in with me somewhere. They aren’t used to seeing a dog in those places. I don’t take her with me everywhere because some places I go will not allow her in, but I stay away from those places if I possibly can. Sometimes I have a friend go with me to places. If I’m not going to be long, my friend waits out in the car with my dog. My problem isn’t the stores and offices, it’s my family. They don’t understand that if I’m going to be with them for a longer visit, I need to keep my dog with me. She has never bit anybody. She stays right with me on my lap. I take care of feeding her and getting her water. I walk her. Nobody at a family party would need to do a thing for the dog but they act like its some chore to put up with us. I’ve tried to explain why I have her and what she does for me, but I think they think I’m just putting on the whole thing so I can bring a dog into their house. They haven’t said so, but I can tell by the way I’m treated. I quit going to family stuff. What would you have done?
— Me Plus One
Dear One,
If you think about how short a time it has been that we humans have understood the benefits of support animals, it is little wonder that many people are still unaware of their value. Most people accept that a seeing-eye dog trained to help a blind person is now a norm. More are coming on board with animals trained to alert the owner if an epileptic seizure is about to occur, or to bring needed objects to a wheelchair-bound individual.
Fewer persons are already totally accepting of an emotional support animal. Most of these animals are dogs or cats, but other animals are joining in. (There is already a rise in miniature horses as therapy animals, for instance.)
If we take a step back, we may see why the general public is still reluctant to embrace them. Humans have only recently started accepting emotional illnesses as being valid distresses. If a lot of people do not yet understand such concerns as post traumatic stress disorder and other such emotional problems, we cannot be too surprised at the inability of those same individuals to comprehend a treatment for those issues, can we?
Humans do not change easily. It will take time. I can still remember when people thought that cancer was contagious. As for your family, we know that our families are often the hardest to convince of anything about us that is different. Kin have an ego investment in having us fit in. If their neighbor arrived at your family member’s home with a lap dog and told them that the animal helps control social anxiety, your relatives would likely still have reservations about the idea, but would also likely allow it to grow on them faster than they will if it is their relative in need of that dog. That is human nature.
I do not know for certain what I would do in your situation, but I hope that I would quietly keep trying until they just got used to the idea. I recommend that you go to the parties, do not overstay, and act while there as though you do not notice any subtle negativity you may encounter. In fact, that formula would be useful for a lot of difficult circumstances.
Dear Gayle,
I can drive, but whenever my husband and I go anywhere together, he does the driving. He also picks the radio station. He and I agree on most things, but we like different music. He says the person driving should get whatever music they like. I tell him my name’s on the title, too, and I have half the ears that have to listen to the radio on the trip, so I should choose the station at least part of the time. Am I right?
— Sore Ears
Dear Sore,
Do you not drive on shared trips for some special reason, or because of tradition? Consider telling your husband that you expect to have the radio tuned to a channel of your choosing for at least half of all future trips, but that you want him to choose whether it is on the first half of the trip to get where you are going, or on the second half of the trip returning home. If he still insists that the driver gets to select, you should be prepared to insist that this is fine, and that you will be happy to do half of the driving from now on. The two of you may also want to keep ear plugs in the car for the non-driver. Have you investigated various ways to get music that utilize headphones? This might also be an option, but again, for the person in the passenger seat please.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]