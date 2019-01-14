Dear Gayle,
My sister works at a place that offers a senior discount. Last week she asked a woman customer if she gets that discount and the woman got mad and reported her for asking. It seems the lady wasn’t going to be qualified for two more months. Was it right for my sister to get into trouble over this?
— Mad Sister
Dear Sister,
I was 45 when I was first asked if I qualified for the senior discount. I told the young man that I would be eligible for it in 10 more years. I thought about his own youth, and decided that anyone my age and older likely appears geriatric to him. I laughed it off. I guess that not everyone can find the humor in such a question.
It seems that your sister was trying to get a discount for a woman who seemed possibly to have qualified for it. And if you think about it, at 10 months past having turned her age in years, and only two months away from the next year of her age, the woman was closer to the eligible age than she was to her age she seems determined to hang onto so tightly. She may simply have been telling herself that she looks much younger than she is, and suddenly your sister was offering a second opinion. Even if they are not qualified for the savings, having been asked about it should certainly give most people nothing to complain about.
The woman your sister had the misfortune to encounter may be a chronic complainer who is always ready to find fault. She might also be fearful of the passing of years. Whatever is going on, I believe that the fault lies with her and not with your sister. That said, your sister’s employer may have as part of its discount policy, a protocol for conveying to customers that there is that particular discount for which they might qualify. Did your sister follow that policy’s stated practice and procedure? Do they even have a written directive regarding what to say to potential qualifiers? The only reasonable issue the company might have with the incident is if your sister did not follow the guidelines she was trained on. If the company has no such guidelines or training, and depending on the extent of trouble your sister found herself in with the company, your sister may wish to compose a letter about this and ask that it be added to her employment file. If a relevant policy exists, your sister would do well to ask for a copy of it in writing.
Dear Gayle,
My husband’s meds were changed not long after we had them filled with three-months’ supplies, so now I have several bottles full of pills the pharmacy can’t take back. There must be something I can do with them. Do you know?
— Pill Holder
Dear Holder,
Maybe. That depends on several things. If the pills are considered “controlled substances,” as are many pain killers and calming agents for instance, those pills may never find their way to someone who has also been prescribed that same medicine because no “free clinic” would accept them and it is illegal for you to give them away to anyone else. A free clinic, even if there were no laws prohibiting its being passed to them, would not want such drugs in their building because that medical practice would then be a target for those who would break in to steal those meds.
You may wish to contact your nearest State Police barracks to learn if they are a drop-off site for such controlled meds. They may take the other meds as well. Some pharmacies — Walgreens in most states, for instance — will also take unwanted meds of various types. (Check their website for a list of what they cannot accept.) There are also agencies offering kits you use at home to make any unwanted meds unusable. In the absence of finding such kits in your area, you can accomplish this same thing using such items as old coffee grounds or cat litter and a sealable container such as a lidded jar — glass and plastic work best. Some pill bottles will be marked if the unused portion should be flushed away. If that label is not there, please assume that the pills should not go into the potty.
I had mentioned free clinics because many areas have one and they usually accept donated meds which they will then pass along to persons in need of them who cannot afford to buy them. Most clinics want donated medicine to be still in the pharmacy container with the label on, but with the original patient’s name removed or obscured. While your pharmacist can tell you which of your medicines lose effectiveness soon after the stated expiration date, not all meds do. Many pills will still be effective within six months or more after that date. In spite of that, free clinics will seldom accept any meds that have passed that date, so check those before you make a trip. In your case, your husband’s medicines in question should all still be fresh because the prescriptions were just filled. While it is frustrating to manage unused medicines in the ways recommended above, doing so is far better than flushing medicines back into our water systems negatively affecting our environment. A last consideration that would also involve what the meds are as well as who lives in your home would be simply to put these medicines away somewhere safe for a while until you are certain that your husband will not likely ever be put back on any of them. If you decide to do this, ask your pharmacist for the best storage environment. Make sure that they are stored away from meds in current use so there is never any confusion about what is to be taken.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.