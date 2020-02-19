A perfect storm of enrollment declines, rising costs from new construction and legacy pension liabilities has put the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education in a precarious financial situation that requires drastic changes, a public policy organization says.
In a recently published policy brief, Jake Haulk, president-emeritus of the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, weighed in on the funding challenges facing the PASSHE. In recent years, legislative solutions and studies have been aired to address some of the chronic issues swirling around the system.
Enrollment was a theme Haulk touched on throughout his policy brief. According to system statistics, student counts peaked in 2010 with 119,513 enrollees, but have since fallen, across the network of schools, to 95,494 students.
“This loss of 24,019 students amounts to a 20-percent drop,” Haulk wrote in the brief. “There is little doubt that for several of the universities in the 14-university system, dramatic changes are needed.”
But in the position brief, Haulk said a one-size-fits-all approach to each specific university is not the means to addressing the system’s challenges. He pointed to the different circumstances each university within the system faces.
West Chester is an outlier that has managed to increase enrollment in the nine-year period under the microscope, while Slippery Rock has held steady in the past near-decade. Other universities within the system have endured enrollment declines of 10 percent to 61 percent.
“Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education should be moving to combine the smaller failing schools … with other schools,” Haulk wrote. “It should also contemplate letting West Chester go its own way and any other school that feels it can make it as a freestanding university.”
In the brief, Haulk also took aim at the system’s overall propensity to engage in capital projects, despite the enrollment declines.
On the surface, the depreciated value of PASSHE’s buildings and improvements has increased over time, to the tune of $1.654 billion today. But, Haulk said, it has come at a cost.
“The large rise in the value of buildings helps the balance sheet,” Haulk wrote. “But with enrollment down 20 percent overall, and much more at half the schools, all the new building is a financial disaster.”
Rising personnel costs have also dragged down the balance sheet, Haulk said, particularly when it comes to other post-employee benefits, including pension contributions. In 2010, the system paid $1.859 billion in employee expenses; last fall, the figure rose to $2.125 billion.
A drastic overhaul, Haulk said, is the only tenable way of addressing the system’s challenges. He cautioned against merely hiking tuition costs to tackle financial deficits.
“Raising tuition becomes self-defeating when demand is falling,” Haulk wrote. “The university system’s overall financial picture has worsened substantially because of accounting requirements and growth in employee benefits, especially retirement benefits and continued pay increases.”
For their part, PSSHE officials have echoed similar sentiments about large-scale changes to how the organization operates in the road ahead, though the granular details can differ from those Haulk outlined in his policy brief.
Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, who went before Pennsylvania Higher Education Funding Commission on Feb. 6, called on lawmakers to consider a number of changes, including bridging university programs with the realities of today’s workforce needs.
“It’s time to stop thinking about sectors of higher education,” Greenstein said at the meeting. “We need to be thinking about these working learners and their pathways.”