A new analysis found Pennsylvania legislators doubled the amount of state money earmarked for special projects in the latest budget, even as pandemic impacts meant revenue fell $3 billion short of expectations.
The Commonwealth Foundation said the budget approved last month allocated $120 million toward projects across the state using a “shadowy” accounting trick to skirt a law that prohibits state money from going directly to a single entity without approved legislation to support it.
Some of the allocations include a $500,000 contribution to Penn State University’s special olympics and $3.9 million from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to help Abington Township in Montgomery County “ensure clean drinking water and address contamination from PFAS chemicals.”
“It’s baffling to see lawmakers spend the people’s tax dollars in such a stealthy manner while families and communities are struggling with the economic pain caused by the pandemic,” Commonwealth Foundation Vice President Nathan Benefield said. “Though doling out taxpayer dollars to individual entities runs against our constitution, Harrisburg insiders have found a way to pick who benefits and who doesn’t.”
The allocations can be found in the Fiscal Code, companion legislation that directs how the state budget is spent. It’s passed every year alongside the main spending bill and often contains “earmarks” for special projects that receive no public vetting. Some critics contend the tactic buys votes from wary lawmakers. In 2019, the Fiscal Code included about $60 million worth of such earmarks.
The language used to direct these earmarks narrows the recipient down to the intended target, such as “no less than the amount used in the 2014-15 fiscal year shall be used for a residential treatment community facility or at-risk youth located in a county of the fifth class.”
The foundation said the $200,000 allocation is likely intended for Abraxas Youth and Family Services in Adams County.
“This year’s state budget is already on thin legal ice because CARES Act funding meant specifically for COVID-related costs was instead used to fill fiscal holes,” Benefield said.
Last month, Wolf signed an $11 billion spending plan that completed a partial $25.8 billion budget passed without much fanfare in May meant to sustain government operations through Nov. 30. Legislators used $1.3 billion in CARES Act money they socked away in the spring to help fill a $3 billion deficit, carved by reduced tax revenues amid ongoing economic restrictions, and moved about $500 million from other state accounts to carry the government through June 30, 2021. Most agencies received level funding and rescue aid for restaurants, bars, child care centers and front line workers went unfulfilled.
“These earmarks exacerbate the problem by redirecting taxpayer funds to politicians’ pet projects,” Benefield said. “It shouldn’t take decoding of obscure budgetary lingo for every Pennsylvanian to know who their government is giving their money to.”
Michael Torres, a foundation spokesperson, said that although the projects appear noteworthy and positive and support causes like clean water and special education funding, he questioned why lawmakers hide it in the Fiscal Code and “obscure it with complicated legalese.”
“The only reason is because they are allocating the funding to one, specific entity in each case, which violates the Pennsylvania Constitution,” he said. “If the money was allocated in the normal budgeting process, there’s the chance it would be able to be used for a myriad of projects by various agencies and to benefit a range of Pennsylvanians rather than the one specific group or organization lawmakers want to benefit.”