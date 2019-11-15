Andy’s Automotive joins U-Haul Dealer Network
DuBOIS — U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania announced that Andy’s Automotive has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the DuBois community.
Andy’s Automotive at 601 W. DuBois Ave. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, pre-tow inspection, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Andy’s Automotive owner Andrew Keller stated he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Clearfield County.