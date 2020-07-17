WARREN — he Allegheny National Forest announced the opening of a new trail segment called the Black Bear on Friday.
The Black Bear Trail is a 1.8-mile segment that is connected to the Rimrock Loop trail, which is part of the larger Morrison Trail System, located near the Rimrock Recreation Area on the Bradford Ranger District of the Forest. Black Bear is rated moderate for hiking and riding.
USDA Forest Service Trails Technician Kyle Robb and an eight-person crew from the American Conservation Experience worked to complete this segment of trail in just under two weeks.
The joint crew spent countless hours breaking brush, grading dirt, removing and placing rocks, felling and removing trees, and placing signage throughout the trail.
Our trails team will continue trail maintenance and upgrades on the Morrison Trail System for the next three weeks.
Updated maps will be posted at trail head kiosks and some junctions of the trail system.
For more information please on Allegheny National Forest please visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/allegheny or call 814-723-5150