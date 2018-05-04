BRADFORD — The Bradford Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest is proposing a number of improvements for some of the most popular non-motorized trail systems on the Forest. There are four proposed projects:
Hickory Creek Wilderness Trail Re-Route: This project would re-route a portion of the Hickory Creek Wilderness Trail. In 2006, beavers dammed a portion of Coon Run (approximately six miles from the trailhead at SR 2002). This activity has flooded the existing trail.
Jakes Rocks Toilet Installation: Due to the popularity of the new trails, a new toilet is proposed for the Jakes Rocks trailhead area.
Morrison Trail Re-Route: This project would re-route a portion of the Morrison Trail along Campbell Run. This portion of existing trail parallels Campbell Run at a very steep grade. The current trail alignment is often wet and channels water into Campbell Run. The planned re-route is approximately 1 mile.
North Country Trail Shelter at Hammond Run: The Allegheny Chapter of the North Country Trail Association has proposed an Adirondack-style shelter at Hammond Run, approximately 1 mile north of Highway 59 (south of Sugar Run).
The scoping letter and map for these projects can be found on the ANF’s website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/allegheny/landmanagement/projects
According to District Ranger Rich Hatfield, “This package of projects includes actions that address deferred maintenance needs on two of our most popular non-motorized trails. It also provides site enhancements for systems that are very popular with the recreating public including the North Country National Scenic Trail and the Jakes Rocks Trail System.”
Comments may be submitted by June 1, 2018, using any of these methods:
Mail: Rich Hatfield, District Ranger, 29 Forest Service Drive, Bradford, PA 16701
E-mail: comments-eastern-allegheny-bradford@fs.fed.us. Electronic comments must be submitted in plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), portable document format (.pdf), Word (.doc or .docx), or any other format supported by Microsoft Office applications. Please enter the project name (2018 Non-Motorized Trail Improvements project) on the subject line and include your name and physical mailing address with your comments.
Hand-delivered and verbal comments may be submitted at the Bradford Ranger District, 29 Forest Service Drive, Bradford, PA 16701or by calling (814) 363-6098 during normal business hours — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For additional information about this project, please contact Josh Bridge at (814) 363-6089 or jbridge@fs.fed.us.
