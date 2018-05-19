MARIENVILLE — The Allegheny National Forest’s Marienville Ranger District has received requests to reissue eight expired special use permits for several electric powerlines, a telephone line, three access roads, an oil and gas pipeline, and a spring development. These special uses are located in Elk, Forest, McKean, and Warren Counties, and range in size from 0.1 to 55.01 acres, totaling approximately 103 acres of National Forest System lands. If approved, the authorized uses would remain the same with no increase in the scope or intensity of activities.
The Marienville Ranger District is seeking comments about this project. Comments should be submitted by June 11; however, any comments received after this date will be considered to the extent that time allows. Comments received, including the names and addresses of those who submitted comments, will be considered part of the public record and will be available for public inspection.
Information and maps are available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53898.
Comments may be submitted by:
Mail: Robert T. Fallon, District Ranger, Marienville Ranger District, 131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA 16239
Fax: 814.927.2285
Email: comments-eastern-allegheny-marienville@fs.fed.us. Electronic comments must be submitted in a format supported by Microsoft Office applications. Please enter the project name (Marienville 2018 Special Use Permit Renewals Project) on the subject line and include your name and physical mailing address with your comments.
Hand-delivered and verbal comments may be submitted at the Marienville Ranger District, 131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA 16239, or by calling 814.927.5700 during normal business hours – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
For additional information about this project, please contact Realty Specialist Sylvia Grisez at 814.728.6232 or by email at sgrisez@fs.fed.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.