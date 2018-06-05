Ann M. Moody, 66, a resident of the Chicora Medical Center, formerly of East Brady and Meridian, died Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born July 6, 1951, in the state of Indiana, she was the daughter of Robert A. and Helen B. (Walker) Wissinger.
She was a 1969 graduate of Butler High School.
Shortly after graduation, she was employed at Butler Memorial Hospital for a few years as a messenger. After her sons were born, she became the office manager for Frank Rimer Nationwide Insurance in Chicora.
Mrs. Moody continued her career as church secretary for St. Eusebius/St. Richard Roman Catholic Parish in East Brady for 21 years. In addition, she worked a few years at Taylor’s Riverside in East Brady.
She was very active in the East Brady Community. She drove for the East Brady Ambulance for several years and served on the Riverfest Committee.
She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts and enjoyed being a troop leader.
She also enjoyed writing and reading poetry, quilting, crafting and sending birthday greetings to family and friends. She was a member of the Sing Hosanna! Group in Butler.
A member of St. Eusebius Church, Mrs. Moody served as a lector, was part of the Ladies Guild, taught CCD, assisted with Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Survivors include two sons, Shawn Moody and his wife, Jenn, of Zelienople, and Jason Moody of East Brady; two grandchildren, whom she adored, Jonathan Moody and Victoria Moody; three brothers, David (Amy Rose) Wissinger of Lebanon, Robert (Joanne) Wissinger of Renfrew, and William (Marsha) Wissinger of Butler; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 6, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.
A Parish Prayer Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. William Kuba and the Rev. Joseph Kalinowski co-officiating.
Private burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks the donations be made to the Girl Scouts of Western PA 2359 Freeport Rd., Kittanning, PA 16201.
