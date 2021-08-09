Anna J. (Bish) Frederick of Depew, N.Y. passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021.
Beloved wife of George E. Frederick Jr. and devoted mother of Erin Frederick and Beth Frederick.
In addition to her husband and daughters, survivors include nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters and brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hedstrom Baptist Church in Cheektowaga, N.Y.
Mrs Frederick was an active member of Hedstrom Baptist Church.
Flowers are gratefully declined.
Those wishing may make memorial donations in Anna's memory may send them to Hedstrom Baptist Church, 55 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY. 14227.