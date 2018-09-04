Anna Marie “Kribb” Kriebel, 95, of Rimersburg, died Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family.
Born February 1, 1923 in Brookville, she was the daughter of Richard C. and Ruth (Anthony) Seybert.
She was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area and attended Rimersburg schools.
Mrs. Kriebel was of the Protestant faith and in her free time liked reading and watching television shows. Her calling in life was to care for her family and in her younger years she enjoyed baking and canning. She was a caring mother who showed her children unconditional support and love.
She loved cheering on the Pirates and Steelers. She enjoyed playing bingo with the residents at Clarview and also sang with The Clarview Residents and Friends group. Her smile was addictive and her heart was pure, and she sought to find the best in everyone she met. Her sunny disposition and welcoming personality earned her the honor of being named the 2018 Queen of Clarview. Family was paramount in Anna Marie’s life and she looked forward to family picnics with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those who knew her will strive to carry out her legacy of strength, love and bravery, and use Anna Marie as a model on how to make the world a better place.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Paul Leroy Kriebel and his wife, Nancy, of Sligo, William Dale Kriebel and his wife, Pam, of New Bethlehem, Robert Allen Kriebel and Joan Kriebel, of Clarion, and Thomas Wayne Kriebel and his wife, Sue, of Rimersburg; daughters, Carole Yoder and her husband, John, of Parker, Velma Jean Greenawalt and her husband, Steve, of Sligo, Patricia Ann Kriebel and her companion, Gale Buzard, of Rimersburg, Linda Faye Smith and her husband, Joseph, of Sligo, Kathy Marie Kriebel and her husband, Fred Pagliari, of Rimersburg, Mary Louise Radaker and her husband, Leonard, of Rimersburg, Lindsey Susan Rozela and her husband, Stanley, of DuBois, and Bonnie Kay Kriebel and her companion, Denny Slee, of Rimersburg; 31 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Clarence W. “Kribb” Kriebel, whom she married September 20, 1945 and who died March 9, 2000; son, Richard Earl Kriebel; grandchildren, Marcy Carole Yoder and Thomas Wayne Kriebel Jr.; great-granddaughter, Casey Nicole Kriebel; brother, Richard Seybert; and sisters, Claire Kurtzals and Faye Myers.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018, at New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg, with Pastor Dan George and Pastor Dale Gallo co-officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg.
Contributions can be made in Mrs. Kriebel’s honor to Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in support of the Alzheimer’s Association, 14663 Rt. 68, Sligo, PA 16255.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To leave a condolence for Mrs. Kriebel’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
