Mr. and Mrs. Larry O’Harah of Reynoldsville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2019.
Edith “Peg” Douthit and Larry O’Harah were united in marriage on June 20, 1969.
Both retired, Larry was employed at Riverside Warehouse. She is a homemaker.
They have four children: Dan (Colleen) O’Harah of Reynoldsville, Doug O’Harah of Reynoldsville, John (Amber) O’Harah of Newberry, Ind., and Mike Farcus of DuBois. They also have two granddaughters, three stepgrandchildren, and one great-grandchild due in December.
The couple celebrated with a renewal of their vows. A reception followed with family and friends.