Gerald and Patricia (Wallace) Agosti of Kersey will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 14, 2019.
They were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Force by Father Varga on Nov. 14, 1959.
Gerald retired from Keystone Carbon Company after 44 years of service. He also served in the United States Army for 2 years. His hobbies include golfing, hunting, gardening and wine making.
Patricia worked 35 years at Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital (currently Penn Highlands Elk) in the obstetrics department. Her hobbies are planting and caring for her flowers and going to casinos.
The couple has six children: Richard, Deborah, karen, Loretta, Randy and Elizabeth. They also have eight grandsons, two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.