Maci Robin Eozzo
Andrea Meyer and Devin Eozzo of St. Marys announce the birth of a daughter at 12:16 a.m. Dec. 19, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Maci Robin Eozzo weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Tammi Eozzo of St. Mays and Chad Eozzo of Great Valley, N.Y. Paternal great-grandparents are Bob and Kathy Eozzo of St. Marys, and Mary Lou and Denny Wehler of Kersey. Paternal great-great-grandmother is Miriam Wehler of St. Marys.
Maternal grandparent is Jude Meyer of St. Marys. Maternal great-grandparents are Linda and Doug Smith of St. Marys, Germaine Meyer of St. Marys, and Mary Ann and James Schatz of St. Marys. Maternal great-great-grandmother is Elizabeth Meacham.