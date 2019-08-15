Bob and Denise Good of DuBois, along with Tony and April Wujcik of Erie announce the engagement of their children, Lyndsey Good and Evan Wujcik of Eagle River, Alaska.
The bride-to-be is a 2018 graduate of Edinboro University of Pa., with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and military science. She is commissioned a 2LT in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska.
The groom-to-be is a 2018 graduate of Gannon University with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering. He is employed by Arcadis Engineering, located in Anchorage, Alaska.