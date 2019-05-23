Kister, Knepp

Katelyn Kister Nathan Knepp

Kurt and Michele Kister of Sykesville and Eric and Kathy Knepp of Reynoldsville announce the engagement of their children, Katelyn Kister of Sykesville and Nathan Knepp of Reynoldsville.

The bride-to-be will be graduating from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in December with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a minor in economics, and a minor in information systems.

The groom-to-be is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and minor in economics. He is currently employed as an accountant at Matson Lumber.

A date for the wedding is yet to be determined.

