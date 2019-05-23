Kurt and Michele Kister of Sykesville and Eric and Kathy Knepp of Reynoldsville announce the engagement of their children, Katelyn Kister of Sykesville and Nathan Knepp of Reynoldsville.
The bride-to-be will be graduating from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in December with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a minor in economics, and a minor in information systems.
The groom-to-be is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and minor in economics. He is currently employed as an accountant at Matson Lumber.
A date for the wedding is yet to be determined.