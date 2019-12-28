James and Diane Thomson of DuBois announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren E. Thomson of Marysville, Pa., to John E. Zalesky of Harrisburg, Pa.
He is the son of Susan Zalesky of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Patrick Murphy of New Cumberland, Pa.
The bride-to-be is a DuBois Area High School graduate. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Theology from Duquesne University. She also earned Master of Art in Teaching degrees in social studies instruction and learning from the University of Pittsburgh, as well as Spanish from the University of Salamanca.
She is currently employed as a high school English teacher at Halifax Area School District, Halifax, Pa.
The groom-to-be has an associate’s degree in business studies from Harrisburg Area Community College, Bachelor of Science degrees in finance, Spanish and international studies/business from Penn State University, and a Master of Arts in philosophical studies from Mount St. Mary’s University. He is employed as a financial analyst for the Public Utility Commission in Harrisburg, Pa.
The couple is planning an April 18, 2020 wedding at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pa.