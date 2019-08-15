Keith Maholtz and Jennifer Wisen

Jennifer Wisen and Keith Maholtz

Dave and Patti Maholtz of DuBois announce the engagement of their son, Keith Maholtz, to Jennifer Wisen, both residing in Mentor, Ohio.

The groom-to-be is a graduate of DuBois Area High School, Penn State University, and is a 2016 graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Is is employed as a pharmacist/pharmacy manager for Walgreens.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Mentor High School, Ursuline College, and is also a graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She is employed as a pharmacist for Great Lakes Pharmacy.

The couple plan a May 15, 2020, wedding in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Recommended for you

Tags