Dave and Patti Maholtz of DuBois announce the engagement of their son, Keith Maholtz, to Jennifer Wisen, both residing in Mentor, Ohio.
The groom-to-be is a graduate of DuBois Area High School, Penn State University, and is a 2016 graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Is is employed as a pharmacist/pharmacy manager for Walgreens.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Mentor High School, Ursuline College, and is also a graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She is employed as a pharmacist for Great Lakes Pharmacy.
The couple plan a May 15, 2020, wedding in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.