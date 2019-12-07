Amanda Cunningham and Matthew Shaffer were united in marriage on Nov. 2, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana, by Judge Kern Reese.
She is the daughter of Robin Morgan of Westminster, Maryland. He is the son of Jane and Dan Shaffer of Brookville.
Gwen Cunningham, daughter of the bride, was the flower girl.
A reception dinner was held on the balcony of Café Sbisa following a brass band procession (second line) from the wedding venue, Hotel Chateaux.
The bride has a bachelor’s degree in history from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. She is employed as a digital marketing manager for a tech company in Reston, Virginia. She is the lead female singer in ONYX, one of Washington D.C.’s top wedding bands.
The groom graduated from Brookville Area High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, a master’s degree in international economic relations from American University and a Ph.D in political science from the University of South Carolina. He is employed as a goverment analyst in Washington, D.C.
The couple will enjoy their honeymoon at a later date. They reside in Reston, Virginia.