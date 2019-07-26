Brandi N. Winkler and Deryk R. Spicher of Force were united in marriage on July 13, 2019, at Hickory United Methodist Church. Officiating was the Rev. Harold “Butch” Brunner.
She is the daughter of Michael “Chow” and Bonnie (Gray) Winkler of Hollywood, Pa.
He is the son of Barb Lawson of Sabula, Pa. and Richard (Karen) Spicher of Hickory, Pa.
The bride chose the sister of the groom, Kristy Himes of Penfield, as her matron of honor. Serving as bridesmaid was Jacquelyn Spicher of Sabula, daughter of the groom.
The flower girl was the couple’s daughter, Faith Marie Spicher of Force.
The groom chose Ray Himes of Penfield as best man. The usher was the groom’s stepbrother, Ian Erickson of Morgantown, W.Va. Serving as groomsman was the groom’s son, Tyler Spicher of Sabula.
A reception followed at the Penfield Fireman’s Grange.
The bride is a nurse at Dr. Albanese’s office in Force.
The groom is employed by Huston Township and Penfield.
Brandi, Deryk and Faith Marie are residing in Force.