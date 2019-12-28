Kayla Coon and Jeffrey Uhl of Brockway were united in marriage on June 8, 2019, at St. Tobias Catholic Church in Brockway.
She is the daughter of Craig and Stasia Coon of Brookville. He is the son of Jeff and Jackie Uhl of Falls Creek.
The bride chose Chelsea Uhl of Kent, Ohio, as maid of honor.
The groom chose Kalib Uhl of Falls Creek as best man.
A reception followed at Lakeview Lodge, Treasure Lake, DuBois.
The bride is employed as a LPN at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
The groom is a driver for a local waste management company.
The couple plans to go on a five-year anniversary trip as a honeymoon.