Grace Claire Cramer and Daniel Allen Nissley were united in marriage on June 15, 2019, at the Blairmont Club in Hollidaysburg.
She is the daughter of Dale and Joyce Cramer of Treasure Lake, DuBois. He is the son of David and Gail Nissley of Marlborough, Connecticut.
The bride is a 2010 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is employed at the Jericho Health Center in Oxford, England.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of RHAM High School in Hebron, Connecticut. He is also a graduate of Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and earned his PhD in computational chemistry from Pennsylvania State University. He is a postdoctoral research assistant in structural bioinformatics at the University of Oxford, England.
Following a honeymoon trip to London, England, the couple, formerly of State College, resides in Oxford, England.