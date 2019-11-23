Jill Quashnock and Gary McGrail were united in marriage on April 13, 2019, at The White Barn in Prospect, Pa.
She is the daughter of Mike Quashnock of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Julie Quashnock of Treasure Lake, DuBois, Pa. He is the son of Bob and Kate McGrail of Pittsburgh, Pa.
The bride chose her best friend, Christine Marchioli of Atlanta, Ga., as her maid of honor, and her sister, Mary Beth Bolam of Pittsburgh, as matron of honor.
The groom chose his brother, Greg McGrail of Pittsburgh, as his best man.
A reception followed at The White Barn.
The bride obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. She is currently employed at the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) in Pittsburgh.
The groom obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Slippery Rock University. He is currently employed with Pittsburgh Public Schools.
Following a honeymoon in Saint Lucia, the couple resides in Pittsburgh.