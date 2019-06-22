Jenna Kirk and Mathew Longiotti were united in marriage on May 11, 2019, at the Camp Mountain Run Chapel in Penfield.
Joel Simbeck officiated the ceremony.
She is the daughter of Randy and Lee Ann Kirk of Rockton. He is the son of Mike and Mara Miller of Ridgway.
The bride chose Kayla Good of DuBois as her maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Ashlee Martin of Grampian, Lindsay Hutchins of DuBois and Liliana Bailey of Emporium.
Brynn Martin of Grampian was the flower girl.
The groom chose Caleb Hauss of Lyndora as his best man. Groomsmen were Sean Tressel of Kenmore, N.Y., and Glenn Kirk of Rockton.
The couple’s pet pug, Pugsley, was the ring bearer.
A reception was held at the Camp Mountain Run reception hall.
The bride is a DuBois Area High School graduate and is currently employed by Penn Highlands Healthcare.
The groom is an Emporium High School graduate with nine years of service in the Army Reserves.
Following a honeymoon in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the couple resides in Reynoldsville.