Kristin Naumann and Timothy Rutledge were united in marriage on July 20, 2019, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Luthersburg by Pastor Robert Newall.
She is the daughter of Steve and Joan Rutledge of DuBois.
He is the son of Robin Haag Brilla of Kylertown.
A reception followed at Luigi’s Villa, DuBois.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of DuBois Area School District and a 2019 graduate of Shippensburg University with a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education, Pre K-4. She is employed as a third-grade teacher with the Prince William County Public Schools.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of DuBois Area School District and a 2019 graduate of Kalamazoo College of Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Bachelor of Art degrees in mathematics and computer science. He is employed as an associate software engineer with Metron of Reston, Virginia.
Following a honeymoon trip to the Hard Rock Café in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the couple resides in Woodbridge, Virginia.