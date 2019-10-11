Michelle Marie Johnson and Paul James Reiser of Pittsburgh, Pa., were united in marriage Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh by the Rev. Fr. Adam Potter.
She is the daughter of Richard and Cheryl Johnson of DuBois, Pa. He is the son of Christopher and Mary Ellen Reiser of Pittsburgh, Pa.
The bride chose Courtney Herzing of Punxsutawney, Pa., as maid of honor and Meghan Trpcic of Pittsburgh, Pa., as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Ashley Allender of Erie, Pa., Susanne Kessler of Johnstown, N.Y., Kelsey Reiser of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Shannon Reiser, Los Angeles, Calif.
Flower girls were Shaylee and Emilie Trpcic of Pittsburgh, Pa.
The groom chose Sam Boyle of Pittsburgh, Pa., as his best man. Groomsmen were Jeremy Johnson, Michael Trpcic III, Matt Reiche, Michael Simcic, Jr., and Alex Bradshaw, all of Pittsburgh, Pa.
The ring bearer was August Engelhardt of Columbia, Mo.
A reception followed at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
The bride is a graduate of DuBois Area Catholic Schools. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh and is employed as a child development specialist at the Bradley Center of Pittsburgh.
The groom obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Seton Hill University. He is a firefighter for the City of Pittsburgh.
The couple spent their honeymoon at Hurawalhi Island Resort, The Maldives.