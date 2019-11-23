Nicholas Ford Redden of Clearfield and Maria Catherine Cup of Chesterland, Ohio, were united in marriage on Aug. 10, 2019, in St. Vitus Catholic Church, Cleveland, Ohio. Fr. Andrew Rudmann, cousin of the bride, and Fr. Joseph Boznar officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Ed and Catherine Cup, of Chesterland, Ohio, and the groom is the son of Rick and Lisa Redden of Clearfield, Pa.
The bride chose Bridget Cup, her sister-in-law, as her matron of honor; Natalie Yuhas, friend of the bride, as her maid of honor; Veronica Schraff, Georgianna Schraff, Natalie Bahun, Rachel Christopher, cousins of the bride, and Ethel Santai, friend of the bride, as her bridesmaids.
The groom chose Andrew Redden, his brother, as his best man; David Cup, brother of the bride, Justin Barbieri, Reginald Eiland, Augustus Sutera, Cruise Kerr, and Mark Krchnak friends of the groom, as his groomsmen.
The bride is a 2019 graduate from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa., with a doctorate in physical therapy. The groom is a 2013 graduate from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training. He then graduated in 2018 with his doctorate in physical therapy from St. Francis University in Loretto.
Drs. Nicholas and Maria Redden are physical therapists at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and reside in Chesterland, Ohio.