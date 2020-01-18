Shannon Bartlett and Nicole Hoynoski of Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts, were united in marriage on December 21, 2019, in Perkins Cove, Ogunquit, Maine, by Ms. Angel Phaneuf of Bedford, Massachusetts.
Shannon is the daughter of Mr. Benjamin and Mrs. Rochelle Ayer and the late Chester Bartlett of Marblehead, Massachusetts.
Nicole is the daughter of Mr. Kevin Hoynoski and the late Ms. Karen Setter of DuBois.
A reception followed at MC Perkins Cove, Ogunquit, Maine.
Shannon is currently attending Southern New Hampshire University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology.
Nicole, having served in the U.S. Air Force since 1997, retired in 2017. She graduated magna cum laude from the American Military University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Art degree in Hospitality Management and Food Service.
The couple is planning a spring honeymoon in Boothbay Harbor and Acadia National Park, Maine.