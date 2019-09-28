Victoria Daub and Shawn Seeley of Lock Haven, Pa., were united in marriage on Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Tobias Church in Brockway.
She is the daughter of Paul and Susan Olsakovsky of Brockway, Pa. He is the son of Henry and Bobby Seeley of Westfield, Pa.
The bride chose Alyssa Daub of Lawrenceville, N.J., as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included: Marikaye Clark of Philipsburg, Pa., Heather Seeley of Westfield, Pa., Claudia Bianchine of West Windsor Township, N.J., and Lizzie Bianchine of West Windsor Township, N.J.
The flower girl was Gabriella DeJacimo of Diamond, Ohio.
The groom chose Kyle Clark of Lawrenceville, Pa., as his best man. Groomsmen included John Seeley of Westfield, Pa., Matt Olsakovsky of Rockton, Pa., Paul Olsakovsky III of Rockton, Pa., and Adam Abbott of Centre Hall, Pa.
Ushers were Stephen Zarlinski, Justin Zarlinski and Tyler Zarlinski, all of New Baltimore, Mich.
A reception followed at The Bellamauro Social Hall in Reynoldsville.
The bride earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Penn State Altoona in May 2016, and a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies from Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio in August 2018. She is employed at Geisinger Medical Center Orthopaedics.
The groom earned a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife and fisheries science with a minor in forestry from the Pennsylvania State University in May 2016. He is employed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission as a GIS technician.
Following a honeymoon at Mount Desert Island, Maine, the couple resides in Lock Haven, Pa.