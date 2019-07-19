Kira K. Wazelle and Benjamin D. Demers were married July 12, 2019, at the Center Hill Community Church in Brookville. Pastor Matt Harmon officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Deborah Wazelle of Brookville and Tom Yaple of Union City. The groom is the son of Nicea and Leonard Demers of St. Providence, R.I.
The bride was escorted by her father and maternal grandfather, Merle Wazelle.
The bride chose Cecelia Harmon of Fairmount City, Pa., as her maid of honor. Bridesmaids included: Jade Davis of Brookville, Pa., Anna Yaple of Union City, Pa., Abigail Jopek of Westfield, N.Y., Sabrina Stabler of Lockport, N.Y., and Nikki Shields of Summerville, Pa.
The flower girl was Jolee Davis of Brookville, Pa.
The groom chose Jonathan Demers of St. Providence, R.I., as his best man. Groomsmen included: Falco Muscante of Elizabeth, Pa., Derrick Davis of Brookville, Pa., Daniel McCartney of Lubbock, Texas, Nathaniel DeVries of Uxbridge, Mass., John Walton of Pardeeville, Wisc., and Mitchell Kengor of Grove City, Pa.
The ring bearer was Emmet Zubik of Mayport, Pa.
Both the bride and the groom are 2019 graduates of Grove City College. The groom is employed as a digital marketer at Atlantis Global.
The newlyweds will be honeymooning in Washington, D.C., then moving to Alexandria, Va.