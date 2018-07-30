TIDAL – The annual Craig reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Madison Township Park, formerly the Craig reunion grounds, in Tidal.
Children’s games and bingo will be held in the afternoon.
Those attending are asked to bring a wrapped gift for the auction at 4 p.m. and a well-packed picnic basket for dinner at 5 p.m.
A square dance featuring the Ken Burkett Band will be held from 7 to 10 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend.
