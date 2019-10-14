CLARION – Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. will hold its 26th Annual Memorial Service at the Trinity Point Church of God at 180 West Trinity Drive in Clarion, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.
This service honors the memory of those cared for through Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, Extended Care Services and the Adult Daily Living Center.
All family members and friends of the deceased as well as the public are invited to attend the service.
The program will feature music, readings and a candle lighting ceremony.
A reception hosted by the staff will immediately follow the service.
For more information, call (814)-297-8400.