RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg United Methodist Church will host the Annual Patriotic Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, at the church.
Entertainment will include Special K, Janet McCauley, Denny Kline, Union High School Small Ensemble, Cassie Munsee, Kevin Anthony, Dana Solida and Shades of Harmony.
An offering will be collected.
Refreshments will be served in the basement following the concert.
All proceeds to benefit the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.